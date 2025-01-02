Report: Man United plot move for £40m defender who is being eyed by Liverpool

Man United Liverpool

Nothing is working for Manchester United this season and the January transfer window comes at the right time for them to make changes to their squad.

The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League this season and December was one of their worst months in a long time, with Ruben Amorim’s side losing five matches.

They spent the Christmas in the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time in history.

Change of managers was expected to change the fortunes of the side but Erik ten Hag’s departure and Ruben Amorim’s arrival has failed to inspire the players at the club who are struggling to perform week in week out for the Red Devils.

In order to address some of the issues facing the squad, the Premier League giants could use the January transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United are considering a move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who is having a fine season for Marco Silva’s side.

The 27-year-old United States international has impressed with his performances this season and he has shown that he is equally good in attack as he is in defense.

Despite making defensive signings like Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window last year, the Man United defense has struggled this season.

They have conceded a whopping 26 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season and their goal difference at the moment is minus 5.

As per the report, the Red Devils are ready to test Fulham’s resolve by making an offer for their defender, who currently has three and a half years remaining on his contract at the club.

Amorim is desperate to sign a left-wing back at Old Trafford and Robinson has emerged as one of the top targets for the position.

The way Robinson likes to attack, he would be ideal for the left-wing back role in Amorim’s team.

Amorim is ready to use the January transfer window to strengthen the position and Robinson, who has seven Premier League assists this season, has caught the attention of the Portuguese manager.

Man United will have to beat competition from Liverpool and Chelsea if they want to sign the Fulham defender.

They are all monitoring him this season and once he becomes available for transfer, the biggest Premier League sides could be involved in a transfer battle to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are looking to offload Joshua Zirkzee in the January transfer window.