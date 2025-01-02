Antony celebrates with Man United teammates after Man City win. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United are looking for ways to offload Antony during the January transfer window as the Manchester club need to bring in new stars for the remainder of the season.

The Premier League giants have struggled massively during the current campaign as Ruben Amorim’s side sit 14th in the standings with just six wins from 19 matches.

New signings will be needed to help turn United’s current run of form around, but Amorim has stated that the Manchester club need to sell players this month before new additions are added to his squad.

One option is Antony as the winger is open to leaving Old Trafford in 2025 due to the 24-year-old’s struggle to get minutes with the Red Devils.

Antony has made just four Premier League appearances from the bench since Amorim arrived as the winger was firmly an Erik ten Hag player having followed the Dutch coach to Old Trafford from Ajax as part of a £86m deal.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Antony is open to leaving Man United this month with the player being offered to several teams across Europe.

Will Antony leave Man United in January?

Sources indicate that Real Betis are interested in signing Antony on loan in January with an option to buy and have offered Man United a proposal that would cover a small part of his €12m-a-year salary. The Manchester outfit are open to paying part of the winger’s salary, while the player is willing to accept a salary reduction.

Antony is believed to like the idea of playing in Spain but wants to understand all his options before deciding on his future.

Ajax, Juventus, Benfica and Newcastle United have all been offered the chance to sign Antony ahead of the January window, with Ajax and Juventus said to be open to a loan deal; however, none of the duo have made an official offer for the Brazilian star.

Offloading the 24-year-old will be a major part of what Man United can do in January as it remains to be seen if any official offers arrive for the United winger.