(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Charlotte FC are reportedly close to securing the signing of Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron, with the Paraguayan international set to leave the Premier League club after five seasons.

Almiron, who joined Newcastle in 2019 for a club-record £21 million from Atlanta United, has found his opportunities limited this season under manager Eddie Howe.

Despite his strong performances in the past, including a stunning Champions League goal in Newcastle’s historic 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023, the 30-year-old has struggled to maintain a regular starting spot.

So far this season, Almiron has made just seven appearances across the Premier League and Carabao Cup, playing a total of only 300 minutes. His single Premier League start came in a 2-1 loss to Chelsea, with Almiron falling behind Anthony Gordon in the pecking order.

Almiron’s agent, Daniel Campos, confirmed that while the winger is committed to fighting for his place at St James’ Park, he is open to considering offers. Campos also revealed that Charlotte FC made a bid for the player during the summer, which was rejected by Newcastle at the time.

Miguel Almiron closing on move to Charlotte FC

However, the MLS side continued to pursuit the player and are now reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Newcastle for Almiron with the Magpies giving the greenlight to a deal as reported by the Chronicles.

Former Leicester defender Christian Fuchs, now assistant coach at Charlotte FC, spoke positively about Almiron when asked about the potential signing. Although he refrained from commenting directly on the deal, Fuchs praised the Newcastle star, indicating that a move could be on the horizon.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the Newcastle star, he said (via The Chronicle):

“He’s a great player but I don’t really want to talk about him as he hasn’t signed yet.”

“There are always a lot of names being associated with Charlotte FC and all I know is that once it is signed, Almiron will be a great addition to our club and I would really look forward to him joining us and playing for us.”

Miguel Almiron to leave the club a fan favourite

Despite interest from other clubs including Leicester City, it appears now that a move back to MLS is likely to happen.

Almiron will leave Newcastle as a fan favourite, having played 219 games for the club, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists. His time at St James’ Park has been marked by ups and downs, but his contributions, especially his tireless work ethic and ability to score crucial goals, have made him a key figure in the club’s recent resurgence.

