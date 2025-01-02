Marcus Rashford transfer bombshell has emerged amid Man United exit reports

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is facing an uncertain future at the club after being dropped form the squad by Ruben Amorim.

The Man United boss dropped Rashford from the squad for four matches in a row which raised questions about the future of the 27-year-old attacker at Old Trafford.

Rashford was first dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby, a match which the Red Devils won in the end in dramatic fashion.

Following the Manchester derby, Rashford spoke of his desire to start a new challenge in his career and suggested that he is ready to leave the Premier League side.

Since then, he has been linked to a number of clubs in the Premier League and La Liga but now the Man United attacker has caught the attention of another surprising league.

According to GiveMeSport, Rashford is expected to receive offers from the Major League Soccer clubs if he shows interest in moving to the United States and playing his football there.

Under Amorim, it looked like Rashford will be an important player for the club after he scored the first goal of the Portuguese manager’s reign at the club but since then, the attacker has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he is soon heading out of the club.

Marcus Rashford heading out of Man United soon?

With MLS sides keeping tabs on the attacker, interest from them has increased recently and they would be ready to make an offer for him but only if he shows interest in leaving Europe completely.

The Man United star, who is valued at £50m by the club, prefers to stay in Europe and continue his football at the highest level.

He is currently not thinking about a move to the MLS or the Saudi Pro League, who would both love to sign the Premier League star.

The Red Devils are willing to offload the player in the January transfer window but if no permanent move can be sanctioned this month, they may consider a loan offer for the 27-year-old attacker.

This season has been a huge struggle for the boyhood Man United fan, who has only managed to score only four league goals.

His exit from Old Trafford is just around the corner but it appears like the MLS will not be his destination anytime soon.

