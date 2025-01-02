Real Madrid ready surprise transfer package to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final six months of his contract at Anfield and questions are being raised about his long term future.

The England international has attracted interest from Real Madrid, who are now desperate to sign him this year.

The La Liga giants are looking for a new right-back and they want to make the Liverpool star their latest Galactico signing.

Alexander-Arnold’s failure to sign a new contract at Anfield is working in the favour of Carlo Ancelotti’s side but they are now ready to use the January transfer window instead of waiting till the summer transfer window to sign the Liverpool defender.

According to Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, Real Madrid are willing to pay ‘upwards of £20m’ to secure the signing of Alexander-Arnold before he comes a free agent.

The Reds have made it clear that they have no interest in selling their star defender in the winter transfer window as that could derail their chances of winning the Premier League title.

“For Real Madrid, it tells us unequivocally that Trent Alexander-Arnold is their top fullback target and there’s no other alternatives they’re really considering,” the Sky Sports reporter said.

“They’re willing to pay upwards of £20m to get a deal done now in advance of his free agency. So they’re making it very clear that he’s their guy and they’re willing to pay for him, they’re willing to get the deal done ahead of schedule and they are keen to make a push now.

“It has to be said, Real would have never made an approach to Liverpool if they had never received encouragement from the player’s end. I have to stress at this point that doesn’t mean at all that Trent has been open to leaving Liverpool in January or that he wants to leave Liverpool in January.

“We have to remember that he’s in the middle of a contract negotiation, so it benefits him for Real Madrid to show their hand, so Liverpool know their intentions and can then make him an offer worth considering.

“I think he’s actually in an incredibly strong position in terms of this negotiation.”

What next for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Whether in January or in the summer transfer window, his exit from the club looks inevitable at this stage.

Getting a fee upwards of £20m would not make a huge difference for Liverpool and allowing the player to leave in January would only work against them and their hopes of winning the league title.

They either have to keep the player at the club at all cost or wait till the end of the season to allow him to leave the club.

Arne Slot’s side are favourites to win the league title at the moment and one of the favourites to win the Champions League. A big change in their squad could affect their chances of winning silverware this season.

