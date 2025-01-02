(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After almost halfway stage in the Premier League season, Tottenham are struggling and sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Injuries have not helped their cause this season with some of their key players missing a crucial part of the season.

However, Ange Postecoglou has failed to inspire the team this season and their shortcomings are evident.

It appears like even the January transfer window will not be enough to turnaround the fortunes of the North London club, such is the state of their issues.

It could get even worse for the Premier League side moving forward with one of their players linked with an exit from the club.

According to MilanLive, Dejan Kulusevski is thinking about a move away from Tottenham after their poor performances this season.

Italian giants AC Milan have been mentioned as the club who are most interested in signing the Sweden international.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who works as an advisor of Milan, has started contact with the player in order to bring him to Italy.

Tottenham cannot afford to lose Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham plot January move for 27-year-old ace

The attacker has scored seven goals for Spurs this season and provided eight assists in 28 appearances, displaying brilliant performances and becoming their best player this season by some distance.

When the likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-min struggling at times, Kulusevski has shown that he can take the responsibility of the team’s attack and create chances out of nowhere.

Tottenham, as mentioned in the report, are expected to demand €50 million (£41.5m) for the 24-year-old winger who can also play as a midfielder.

Interest in Kulusevski is normal but Tottenham should not think about entertaining any offer, even for a second.

He has been their most important player this season and allowing him to leave the club would destroy Postecoglou’s project.

Along with Kulusevski, Timo Werner might leave the club as well after falling out with the manager.