(Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a major blow with Destiny Udogie ruled out for eight weeks after sustaining a thigh injury during their 2-2 draw against Wolves.

The setback is the latest in a string of injuries that have plagued Ange Postecoglou’s squad this season.

The 22-year-old left-back, who had only recently returned from a hamstring injury, was forced off after 50 minutes at Molineux.

Fresh blow for Tottenham: Destiny Udogie out for 2 months

Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed after the match that the injury was due to the heavy workload placed on a depleted squad (quotes via Football London):

“Yeah, I think it was a hamstring. Again like I said, we’ve been relying on a core group of players because we just haven’t had the ability to rotate so at some point it was going to catch up with us. Unfortunately, it caught up with Destiny.”

According to journalist Tom Barclay of The Sun, Udogie’s latest injury will sideline him for approximately eight weeks, though surgery will not be required. This is a relief for the defender, who had previously undergone surgery last season for a left quad injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign and the Euros.

Tottenham’s growing injury list

Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur
Ange Postecoglou is facing a terrible injury crisis for the second season in a row. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Udogie’s absence adds to a growing list of injuries in Tottenham’s defensive ranks. Key players such as Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario are all sidelined. Additionally, Radu Dragusin has reportedly been playing through pain after tweaking his ankle vs Nottingham.

The defensive crisis could not come at a worse time, with Spurs set to face crucial fixtures, including the League Cup semi-finals against Liverpool and the North London derby against Arsenal.

Postecoglou is likely to urge the club to act quickly in the January transfer window to bring in reinforcements. The manager will also consider recalling players like Ashley Phillips from their loan spells to provide immediate cover.

Tottenham’s depth and resilience will be tested in the coming weeks, and their response in the January transfer market could play a big role in determining the trajectory of their season.

