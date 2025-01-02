Trent Alexander-Arnold saga: Liverpool journalist names the price Real Madrid ready to pay in January

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold stay at Liverpool? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool remains up in the air as Real Madrid continue to try and lure the full-back to Spain in 2025.

The La Liga champions made an attempt to sign the 26-year-old on New Year’s Eve ahead of the January transfer window, however, Liverpool quickly shot down their approach for the defender.

This might not be the end of the saga this month, reports the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, as Real Madrid have not fully given up on signing Alexander-Arnold before the current transfer window shuts and are considering testing the Merseyside club’s resolve again in the coming weeks.

The Spanish giants are said to be prepared to pay around £20m to sign the full-back now rather than for free in the summer as they continue to search for ways to deal with the long-term injury to their starting right-back Dani Carvajal

Alexander-Arnold will not just fill in for the Spaniard throughout the remainder of the season but is being viewed by the current Champions League winners as the long-term solution for the right-back position in their team.

Liverpool fans will be worried about Madrid’s interest given the defender’s contract situation at Anfield, while Jude Bellingham, a good friend of the full-back, could play a role in the saga.

Will Liverpool sell Trent Alexander-Arnold in January?

Although Liverpool will lose Alexander-Arnold for free this summer, the Reds would rather that than sell the player mid-season, which could potentially derail their Premier League title charge.

The 26-year-old will also be wary of leaving Anfield early as the chance to win a second league title is very high, while the Reds are in a great position to challenge for the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup too.

David Ornstein believes Alexander-Arnold is likely to leave Liverpool in the summer to pursue a new challenge in Spain, but when it comes to January, Real Madrid are unlikely to get their way.