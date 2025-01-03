95k-a-week man pushing to join Aston Villa this week

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa have initiated discussions with Borussia Dortmund over a potential move for Donyell Malen.

Unai Emery’s side spent heavily in the summer transfer window to cope with Champions League football this season but their form this season has been highly disappointing with Villa sitting in ninth position in the league.

They have done comparatively well in the Champions League, sitting in fifth position at the moment but is it evident from their form that they need fresh faces in the squad, particularly in the attacking position.

Despite having attackers like Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran in the side, they need a versatile option in the attacking line up and that is why they have identified Malen as their top transfer target.

The Dutchman is a versatile player who can play in all the positions across the attack.

Aston Villa eye move for Borussia Dortmund attacker

After selling star winger Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad for €60 million last summer, Villa struggled to find an adequate replacement. Malen is seen as a fitting option, as he can play in various attacking roles, similar to Diaby.

With Leon Bailey out of form and Jaden Philogene underperforming, Villa view Malen as a crucial solution to their winger issues.

As per GiveMeSport, Villa’s first offer for Malen has been rejected by Borussia Dortmund but the Premier League side plan to make a move again for the Dutchman.

The 25-year-old player earns £95,000-per-week at Dortmund and Villa have the financial muscle to either match that wage or even offer a better package to the player.

Dortmund are open to the idea of the player leaving the club this month as they feel he is inconsistent and they believe going in separate directions is the best option for all the parties involved.

