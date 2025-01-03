Euro giants open talks with Man United flop over a move in the January window

Manchester United squad is set to go through some changes in the January transfer window.

After their struggles this season, the Red Devils are ready to make some changes this month with the view of turning around their disappointing season.

They are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table after playing 19 matches this season and their goal difference right now is minus five.

Under the leadership of manager Ruben Amorim, the Premier League giants are expected to make some new signings and allow some of the underperforming players to leave the club.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have opened talks with Man United attacker Joshua Zirkzee over a move this month.

The Dutchman has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford this season following his promising move in the summer transfer window last year.

The former Bologna man has only managed to score three Premier League goals this season and Amorim realises there is a need of a new attacker at the club.

The Portuguese manager has made up his mind about Zirkzee and he is willing to allow the player to leave the club this month.

Joshua Zirkzee has been a massive flop at Man United

His recent outing against Newcastle United, in which he was taken off after just 33 minutes in the match, shows the difficulty he has faced this season to settle in the Premier League.

Sky Sports journalist Di Marizo has claimed that Juventus have opened talks with the representatives of the 23-year-old attacker over a loan move in the January transfer window.

Man United are reluctant to allow the player to leave in a loan move at the moment but they would be willing to let him go if the signing club, Juventus in this case, would add an obligation to buy clause in the deal.

Financially troubled Juventus are only looking for a loan deal at the moment as they want to reunite the attacker with manager Thiago Motta, who managed to get the best out of the Netherlands international at Bologna last season.

Along with Zirkzee, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof could all head out of the club this month, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.