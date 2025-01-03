“The architects of this mess” – Jamie Carragher points blame for Man United mess

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United are struggling to perform this season and even a change in management has not been able to turnaround their fortunes.

They sacked Erik ten Hag this season and appointed Ruben Amorim, one of the best young managers in the game at the moment.

However, they are still struggling to produce results and their performances have been highly disappointing.

They lost five games in the month of December, most defeats in a single month for them since 1962, which shows the problem they are in right now.

The arrival of INEOS at the club, who are now also in charge of the operations at Old Trafford, was expected to bring luck and professionalism at Man United but it has actually done the opposite.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has criticised the club hierarchy for some of the decisions they have made in the last few months.

Carragher particularly criticised their summer spending spree under Ten Hag last year when the club allowed the manager to spend money heavily without thinking about the consequences.

“United might have found the right man for the job and hired him at the worst time,” said Carragher in his column for The Telegraph.

“The club’s hierarchy has a lot to answer for.

“Appointing the prime target as soon as possible is understandable. What is harder to explain is this: how could you have given a £200 million budget to a lame-duck coach who plays 4-2-3-1 four months before recruiting a manager who plays three central defenders and wing-backs?

“The Manchester United executives in charge of football operations are the architects of this mess, not Amorim. Technical director Jason Wilcox said when he took the job he wanted the same system replicated across every level of the club.

“How does that work when you are backing a manager with such a vastly different system to the one you have just sacked? The United hierarchy knew the risks of asking Amorim to take over straight away because it is obvious the current squad are not set up to play his way.”

Jamie Carragher is spot on with his assessment of Man United

The Red Devils have been one of the worst run clubs in world football in recent years.

They have all the resources to become the biggest club in England but their decision making has been surprisingly poor.

The likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all miles ahead of Man United when it comes to recruitment, transfer strategy and playing style.

Man United have signed players without a plan, offered them high wages and longer contracts and now they are suffering because of that.

Amorim could be the man to change all that but he needs the support of the club chiefs.

