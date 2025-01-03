Liverpool star “not in a good place” admits Slot as two players provide Reds with major boost

Arne Slot provides an update on Liverpool injuries. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool host Man United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and ahead of the clash, Arne Slot has provided an update on the Reds’ injury list.

The Merseyside club were fantastic throughout the opening half of the 2024/25 campaign as Slot’s men currently sit top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, while they are also present in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Man United, on the other hand, have been the total opposite. The Manchester club’s season has been a disaster as they sit 14th in the league standings with just six wins from 19 matches.

The Red Devils have lost their last four matches and their manager Ruben Amorim has even brought up relegation this week.

A trip to Anfield is the last thing the Portuguese coach needed and it has been made even tougher as Liverpool looks set to have two stars back in their squad for the huge clash. Although Slot has admitted that one player is “not in a good place” at present.

Liverpool receive major boost ahead of Man United match

Speaking to the press on Friday ahead of the Man United match, Slot has stated that Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley will return to full training on Friday, which suggests that the Reds duo could be included in the squad for Sunday.

This is a major boost for the Dutch coach given the importance of the French star throughout the first half of the campaign, while the right-back is essential cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Slot also told the media that Joe Gomez will be absent for a few weeks following the injury he suffered against West Ham with the defender “not in a good place” with the issue.

“Not in a good place with his injury…. out for a few weeks,” the former Feyenoord boss said via James Pearce.

The Englishman’s spell on the sidelines will be a worry for Slot, however, it is eased by the return of Konate.