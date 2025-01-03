Talks underway: Mikel Arteta ready to part ways with £25m star in January

Mikel Arteta is ready to part ways with Kieran Tierney. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Celtic have begun negotiations with Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who is believed to be keen on a return to Glasgow in 2025.

The defender left the Scottish champions in 2021 as a highly-rated talent, joining the Gunners as part of a £25m deal. The 27-year-old has gone on to make 125 appearances for the North London club, however, his time at the Emirates Stadium has been overshadowed by injuries.

The Scotland international missed the entire start of the 2024/25 campaign due to a hamstring injury suffered with his national team during the summer but having recovered, Mikel Arteta stated that Tierney would be given a chance to play.

The left-back started in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace last month but has not been given a minute of action since.

Having entered the last six months of his Arsenal contract, Tierney has been tipped to leave the Gunners for weeks and it looks like the 27-year-old has now found his next club.

Kieran Tierney to leave Arsenal in 2025

According to Sky Sports, talks have begun between Celtic and Tierney’s representatives over a pre-contract ahead of a summer move as a free agent. The 27-year-old is thought to be keen on a return to Glasgow and that may come sooner than expected.

The Scottish champions are believed to be exploring a loan move for the left-back during the current window and are expected to contact Arsenal to begin negotiations over the coming days as Arteta has already told the defender that he can leave the North London club.

This would be a brilliant move for Tierney as the full-back needs to get back to playing regular football and there is no better place to help the Arsenal star rediscover himself than where he made his name in the first place.