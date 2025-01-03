Report: Latest update on the Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer saga has emerged

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in the news for reasons the Liverpool fans will absolutely hate.

The England international has been linked with a move away from the club with Real Madrid ready to make him their latest Galactico signing.

The La Liga giants need a new right-back after the injury suffered by Dani Carvajal and they have identified Alexander-Arnold as their top transfer target.

After entering the final six months of his contract at Anfield, the right-back’s future is up in the air and the Liverpool supporters are going through nervy times regarding the future of one of their favourite players.

According to TBR Football, Real Madrid will soon make an official offer for the Liverpool star with the hope of agreeing a pre-contract agreement with the Premier League star.

As per the report, Los Blancos believe they will be successful in agreeing deals with Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who is also set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Liverpool are working on keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club

The Merseyside club have no intention of letting the player leave the club in a £20m move this month, an offer which was instantly rejected by the Premier League leaders.

They are not considering letting Alexander-Arnold leave in the winter transfer window as that could derail their chances of winning silverware this season.

The defender has remained tight lipped over his future but his actions have shown that he is keen on a move to the Spanish giants.

There have been reports of Alexander-Arnold’s demands regarding signing a new contract at Anfield, with the player looking for a new three-year deal and the promise of being made the captain of the club. However, it is all speculation at the moment and in the next few weeks, the situation will become clearer regarding the future of the Liverpool star.