Report: Liverpool likely to lose out on £75m Premier League star to rivals Chelsea

Liverpool are behind Chelsea in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international was the subject of interest from a number of clubs in the summer transfer window last year.

However, a move away from Selhurst Park did not materialise for him when at one stage it looked like a move to Newcastle United was certain.

Guehi is among the headlines once again with the biggest Premier League clubs looking to make a move for him.

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are leading the race to sign the centre-back ahead of Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle.

The former Chelsea defender could get another shot at a career at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have not hesitated to spend money in the transfer market and their summer transfer business was a proof of that.

They strengthened all the positions after the arrival of manager Enzo Maresca and they plan to do that once again this year.

Guehi has attracted interest from Liverpool, who see him as the long term replacement of club captain and reliable centre-back Virgil Van Dijk.

Liverpool would regret losing Marc Guehi to Chelsea

With the Dutchman showing no signs of slowing down, Guehi would have partnered Van Dijk at Anfield and the duo would have worked brilliantly together but it now appears like Chelsea could ruin the plans of Liverpool.

The reason why Chelsea have the edge over other clubs to sign their former player is because their competition to sign Guehi is not willing to spend big money in the January transfer window.

Since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2021, Guehi has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league.

His performances in Euro 2024 last year proved that he was one of the best England players in the competition.

No wonder why the biggest clubs in England are chasing the defender but it makes sense why Liverpool are not willing to spend big money on him at the moment.

The Premier League leaders are currently prioritising contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of their star players has been a huge cause of concern at Anfield and that is something they want to address before anything else.

