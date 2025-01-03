Mohamed Salah has spoken about his Liverpool contract situation (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images, Sky Sports)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has dropped a majorly concerning bombshell update on his future just ahead of the big game against Manchester United this weekend.

The Reds host their bitter rivals at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as they look to continue their strong start to the season that has seen them emerge as somewhat surprise title favourites.

Salah will undoubtedly be a key player again in this game, but his future and his contract negotiations away from the pitch have also dominated headlines for the last few months.

So while many fans will be focusing on finding last minute tickets for Liverpool vs Man United, they’ll also surely have had their heads turned by yet another update on the long-running Salah saga.

Mohamed Salah suggests this will be his last season at Liverpool

When asked again in an interview if he thinks this could be his final season at LFC, Salah once again hinted that it would be, with contract talks perhaps not progressing well.

“So far yes, last six months. There is no progress there, we are far away from any progress. So we just need to wait and see,” the Egypt international told Sky Sports.

“The thing in my head is, if it’s your last six months or year, what do you want to see in the future?

“Do you want to look back and say I was concerned about the contract or stressed? I just want to say I had an unbelievable season.

“That’s in my head now. If I feel kind of distracted, I remind myself that I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

Can Salah hurt United again?

Salah scored against United when these two sides met at Old Trafford earlier in the season, and he’ll certainly fancy himself against this Ruben Amorim side that is so badly struggling for confidence right now.

Amorim did recently steer United to a big win away to rivals Manchester City, but overall his team looks a long way from being able to beat this in-form Liverpool side.

It’s hard to imagine this MUFC defence keeping Salah quiet for long, and it seems clear that these contract issues aren’t affecting the player on the pitch.

The 32-year-old just keeps on delivering and if he keeps on playing like this he’ll surely finish his career on Merseyside with a second Premier League title, which wouldn’t be a bad way to bow out.