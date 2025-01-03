Three starts this season: Liverpool make big decision on 21-year-old’s future

Liverpool have made a big decision for Calvin Ramsay's future. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made a big decision regarding the future of Calvin Ramsay as the Reds have cut short the defender’s loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

The right-back joined the Premier League giants in 2022 as part of a £6.5m switch from Aberdeen to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, the Scottish talent’s time at Anfield has not gone to plan.

The 21-year-old’s first season with Liverpool was wrecked by serious back and knee injuries, which resulted in Ramsay going out on loan the campaign after. The defender spent time with Preston and Bolton before the 2024/25 campaign, while only making two appearances for the Reds.

Liverpool star “not in a good place” admits Slot as two players provide Reds with a major boost

The Premier League club decided to allow the Scottish star to go on loan to Wigan this season, but that move has also failed to work out for the full-back as seen his opportunities limited due to being left out of the squad on several occasions.

Ramsay has started just three league matches for the League One club and has only made 12 appearances in total.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have decided to recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell with Wigan and the youngster is expected back at Kirkby from Friday onwards. The report states that the plan is to find the defender a new club during the January transfer window.

What next for Calvin Ramsay at Liverpool?

Ramsay’s career at Liverpool has not gone to plan so far, which makes this next loan move essential to how the right-back’s future will pan out from this point.

The youngster has had a lot of bad luck and that has paved the way for Conor Bradley to overtake him in the pecking order at Anfield. The Northern Irishman is expected to take over from Trent Alexander-Arnold should the England international leave Anfield for Real Madrid this summer and that is a position Ramsay would have hoped to have been in.

The Scottish talent needs to make sure his next club is the right one and it could go a long way in deciding the career the full-back has.