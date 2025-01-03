Man United set Marcus Rashford price tag with interest increasing in the 27-year-old

Marcus Rashford on his way out of Man United? (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is on his way out of the club.

The 27-year-old has been dropped from the squad by manager Ruben Amorim and his failure to get playing time under the Portuguese manager has made the player express his desire of a move away from Old Trafford.

The English attacker has failed to impress for quite some time now and this season has been the same.

He has only managed to score four Premier League goals all season and continued just how he finished last season, in poor form.

For some of the recent important matches against Manchester City and Tottenham, Rashford was dropped from the squad by Amorim which not only shows how poor the attacker has been in training and during the matches but also the club’s desire to finally allow the player to leave.

A report from The Times has confirmed that the Man United leadership have made up their mind to sell Rashford this year.

Interest from Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League has been mentioned in the media but nothing concrete can be reported on his future at this stage. The player has no desire to move to the Middle East.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to mufcMPB, the Red Devils have set a price tag of minimum £40m for the boyhood Man United fan.

The club’s ownership will not show any leniency on this price tag even though it is common knowledge that they are now desperate to offload Rashford.

Marcus Rashford needs to leave Man United to revive his career

The attacker should get a move away from the Premier League side as soon as possible.

His progress has stalled at Old Trafford and it has just not worked out for him at the club he supported as a young boy.

In order to get more playing time and improve his standard as a player, he needs to move to a club where his talent will be trusted and he will be given confidence to perform.

The player also has one eye on the 2026 World Cup and his aim would be to become a part of Thomas Tuchel’s England team. He can only achieve that if he can play freely, far from the pressure of Man United.