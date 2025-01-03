Ruben Amorim and Tyler Dibling (Photo by Michael Regan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Manchester United target Tyler Dibling, according to reports.

The teenager has enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League despite Southampton’s poor form.

It’s well documented that United are monitoring the teenager, but now the Magpies and Manchester City are involved too, reports the Daily Mail.

The Saints are sat at rock bottom of the table with six points from 19 games, while they are struggling to tie the 18-year-old down to a new deal with their emerging star player.

Given the club’s perilous position in the league, a January transfer may be unlikely, but should the Saints be relegated, then it would open up the possibility of a switch in the summer.

Dibling (described as ‘fantastic’ by Peter Crouch during a TNT broadcast of Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Southampton) had left the south coast for Chelsea in July 2022 but only lasted a couple of months before making a return back to Southampton.

Dibling reportedly came ‘close’ to joining Newcastle before choosing Chelsea in 2022 and ‘met club staff during a trip to Tyneside’ following his hat-trick at St James’ Park for Southampton Under-23s when he was 16 years old.

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell, ‘having links to Southampton’, is believed to be the one who is targeting the youngster.

Dibling’s current terms are set to expire in 18 months and so far there has been no breakthrough in talks over an extension.

How much is Tyler Dibling worth?

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin spoke about the links between United and Dibling before he was relieved of his duties. There were murmurs that Unitred were readying a bid, but the coach put paid to that idea.

“I was told some rumours about Man Utd, one was a bid of £21m,” he said via the Mirror. “I’m not sure you’ll get his left foot for that. We have offered him a contract, a really good contract for someone his age. At the minute, I don’t think his agent agrees, so that’s where we’re at,” Martin said.

“I think Tyler wants it done, I think Tyler’s parents want it done, so we’ll see how long that takes. There is an option. We can extend. I don’t think we want to do that – we want to reward Tyler for his performances.

“I’ve spoken to Tyler’s mum and dad about it, I’ve spoken to Tyler, but then I’m not involved in any of the negotiations – that’s down to Phil [Parsons, chief executive] and the gang, the owners and Tyler’s agent – and that’s where it gets tricky.”