Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are one of the clubs reportedly keeping an eye on the situation of Manchester City’s James McAtee.

The attacking midfielder spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League.

After receiving several offers for his services, McAtee returned to his parent club, Man City, where the youngster has not been preferred by manager Pep Guardiola.

The 22-year-old has played just 26 minutes across three Premier League appearances this season.

Despite showing promise in his limited opportunities at the Etihad, McAtee has had few chances, even though some senior City players have been underperforming.

It is not a secret that the Magpies are looking for a left-footed attacking midfielder who can play on the right side of their attack.

They have used Jacob Murphy, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes in that position this season but Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is looking for better options in the market.

Newcastle United need a new option at right-wing

Miguel Almiron has fallen down the pecking order and either in this transfer window or in the summer this year, he is heading out of the club which makes signing a new attacking midfielder a priority at St James’ Park.

Reports suggest that the City academy graduate is priced at around £25m, a figure that could provide Guardiola with funds to reinvest in his underperforming squad.

A move to Newcastle United could be perfect for McAtee’s career and it could work the same way Cole Palmer’s move to Chelsea worked for him.

The City youngster is talented and there is no doubt about his potential but it would be difficult for him to get regular playing time ahead of star studded names in the Man City midfield.

His progress as a player could stall at the Etihad Stadium and Newcastle present the perfect opportunity for him to go to the next level as a player.

While McAtee could arrive, Sean Longstaff could soon be heading out of the club.