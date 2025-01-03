Sky Sports pundit singles out Leeds United star for what he did late in stoppage time against Blackburn Rovers

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United squandered an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table, settling for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

Despite maintaining a three-point gap over second-placed Burnley, the Whites failed to capitalise, with Max Wober drawing criticism for a late missed opportunity.

The Austrian defender, recently reintroduced to the squad following a stint on the sidelines, found himself in the spotlight for a crucial error in the dying moments.

With the match finely balanced, Wober rose to meet a well-delivered cross from Dan James but misdirected his header over the bar, missing a prime chance to secure all three points for Leeds.

Paul Merson slams Max Wober after late miss

Analysing the game on Sky Sports, Paul Merson did not hold back in his assessment, noting that Wober should have capitalised on such a decisive opportunity, especially in a game of this magnitude.

Merson said:

“Yeah, just one right there at the end with Wober at the far post, James floats it in, he gets just above his marker and tries to head it back where it come from, [but] gets too much on it and heads it over the bar.

“I thought he probably should have done better if I’m being honest.”

The frustration extended to Leeds fans, who watched as Danny Batth’s 90th-minute equaliser for Blackburn erased their earlier lead, leaving Daniel Farke’s men with a solitary point to kick off the new year.

Since joining Leeds in January 2023, Wober’s time at Elland Road has been marked by ups and downs. After struggling to find a regular place in the squad, he spent the 2023–24 season on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Returning to Leeds this season, the defender has made only six appearances across all competitions, accumulating just 304 minutes of action. While his recent goal against Derby County showed flashes of promise, inconsistency has continued to overshadow his contributions.

He has been linked with a January exit however, they have been urged to not make a mistake by letting him leave mid-season.

If the Whites are to secure direct promotion to the Premier League, they will need to seize crucial moments in close matches.