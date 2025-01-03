West Ham make move to sign Palace midfielder in bargain deal

Premier League strugglers West Ham United are looking at their options in the transfer market to strengthen their squad.

The Hammers are sitting in the bottom half of the league table with Julen Lopetegui’s side struggling to perform this season even after spending heavily in the transfer market in the summer transfer window last year.

The Spanish manager is particularly keen to bolster his midfield and he has identified Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes as his transfer target.

A report from Football Insider reveals that Fulham and West Ham United are both interested in signing Hughes from Palace.

However, they will face competition from Premier League rivals Brentford for the Crystal Palace midfielder.

Both clubs are looking to strengthen their midfield, and the 29-year-old Hughes, who has been a regular starter for Oliver Glasner’s side this season, is emerging as a target.

The midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and his potential availability as a free agent has alerted Premier League clubs.

Hughes has performed well at Selhurst Park, making him a potential valuable addition for either Fulham or West Ham.

West Ham United have genuine interest in Will Hughes

Although Palace have the option to extend Hughes’ contract, West Ham will be ready to move in if the club decides against it.

Hughes has been in fine form this season for Palace, even though the club is currently struggling to perform this season.

He is one of the first names on the team sheet at Selhurst Park and the South London club would try their best to keep him at the club beyond this season.

Lopetegui needs new options in the midfield after not getting impressed with midfielders Guido Rodriguez and Lucas Paqueta this season. The former is set to be a bit part player at the club while the latter has been completely out of form this season.

Demand will be high for Hughes in the summer but Palace could ruin the party for Fulham and West Ham by extending his deal.

The Hammers are also chasing defender Fikayo Tomori but they face tough competition to sign him.