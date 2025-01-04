“Will definitely stay” – Agent of Liverpool man opens up and slams exit rumours

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have all entered the final six months of their contract at the club.

The Liverpool right-back is being linked with a move to Real Madrid while Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas has been in continuous talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a summer move.

While nothing is going wrong on the pitch for the Reds, off the pitch they face some massive issues regarding the future of key figures at the club.

Along with the players, Liverpool coach John Heitinga has been a part of the rumour mill recently with the Dutchman being linked to the West Brom job.

However, the 41-year-old’s agent has opened up on the future of Heitinga and slammed exit rumours from Anfield.

Rob Jansen told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf that Heitinga will not be leaving the club before the end of the season.

“John will definitely stay at Liverpool this season,” Jansen is quoted as saying.

John Heitinga has been a key figure at Liverpool

The former Everton man has been a crucial addition to the Liverpool coaching staff and under Slot’s leadership, has has managed to work wonders for the Premier League leaders.

Slot has praised the role of Heitinga at the club and it would not be a surprise to see him take the manager job somewhere since the demand in his services is really high.

Liverpool hope to keep Heitinga at the club and they are planning to start talks with him over a new deal.

If he manages to stay at the club, it would be an ideal scenario for the Reds but even if he leaves, it will be at the end of the season and that would not come in the way of the Merseyside club challenging for trophies.