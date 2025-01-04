(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga.

According to Footmercato, the 25-year-old is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are following the player closely ahead of a potential move. Meanwhile, Manchester City have already acted on their interest and they have submitted an offer to sign the Egyptian international.

Marmoush has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football over the last 12 months, and it is no surprise that multiple clubs are keen on him. He has 18 goals and 12 assists to his name in all competitions this season. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for all four Premier League clubs.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality alternative to Gabriel Jesus, who has not been able to score goals consistently. Signing the prolific Egyptian could transform them in the attack and help them win major trophies in the coming seasons.

Omar Marmoush would improve all four teams

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they will need to replace Mohamed Salah’s end product when he leaves the club. He will be out of contract in the summer and signing his compatriot as his replacement could prove to be a wise decision.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They have signed Dominic Solanke for a substantial amount of money at the start of the season, but the England international has not been prolific enough. He could use more support in the attack and the 25-year-old Bundesliga striker could be the ideal acquisition.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s interest in the player is quite surprising, especially with Erling Haaland already at the club. The Premier League champions might struggle to accommodate him in the starting lineup unless they change their system and play in a two-striker formation. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal across the line.