Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham closely following in-demand 18-goal star

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Arsenal linked with a move for Mohammed Kudus
(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga. 

According to Footmercato, the 25-year-old is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs. 

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are following the player closely ahead of a potential move. Meanwhile, Manchester City have already acted on their interest and they have submitted an offer to sign the Egyptian international. 

Marmoush has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football over the last 12 months, and it is no surprise that multiple clubs are keen on him. He has 18 goals and 12 assists to his name in all competitions this season. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for all four Premier League clubs. 

Arsenal need to bring in a quality alternative to Gabriel Jesus, who has not been able to score goals consistently. Signing the prolific Egyptian could transform them in the attack and help them win major trophies in the coming seasons.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa in contact to sign goalscoring winger for absolutely nothing
West Ham United breaking news image
West Ham make move to sign 120k-a-week Arsenal star
Manchester United players join in with a minute's applause for Kath Phipps
Man United and Tottenham make enquiry for £41.5m-rated Serie A ace

Omar Marmoush would improve all four teams

Omar Marmoush in action for Eintracht Frankfurt
Omar Marmoush in action (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they will need to replace Mohamed Salah’s end product when he leaves the club. He will be out of contract in the summer and signing his compatriot as his replacement could prove to be a wise decision. 

Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They have signed Dominic Solanke for a substantial amount of money at the start of the season, but the England international has not been prolific enough. He could use more support in the attack and the 25-year-old Bundesliga striker could be the ideal acquisition. 

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s interest in the player is quite surprising, especially with Erling Haaland already at the club. The Premier League champions might struggle to accommodate him in the starting lineup unless they change their system and play in a two-striker formation. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal across the line.

More Stories Omar Marmoush

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.