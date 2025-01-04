Aston Villa in contact to sign goalscoring winger for absolutely nothing

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in bringing Taisei Miyashiro to the club on loan from Vissel Kobe, according to Villa News.

Miyashiro currently plays for Vissel Kobe, which is a partner of V Sports, the holding company owned by Villa’s owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

Given this connection, Villa are likely to leverage their V Sports relationship with the Japanese club and begin discussions over a potential loan deal.

Miyashiro, 24, is a goal scoring winger for Vissel Kobe and scored 11 goals during the recently concluded 2024 J-League season.

A temporary move might be a sensible option for Villa, especially as Louie Barry and Jaden Philogene could be on their way out of Villa Park this winter.

The Premier League side are looking to make loan moves since they spent heavily in the summer transfer window last year and they want to follow the financial rules set by the league.

They are looking to make bargain additions to Unai Emery’s side this month.

Aston Villa are keen to add attacking players to the squad

Aston Villa have had a disappointing season in the league and they are ready to use the January transfer window to make additions to their squad in order to attempt to match the season they had in 2023-24.

Emery’s side need more quality and options in the wide areas and that is why they have identified Miyashiro as their target.

Along with Miyashiro, the Premier League side are looking to bring Donyell Malen to Villa Park from Borussia Dortmund.

Another player being monitored by Aston Villa is Paris Saint-Germain winger Marco Asensio.

It shows how much Emery is determined to add attacking players to his squad in the January transfer window.

Emery has been backed regularly in the transfer market by the club owners and they plan to do the same again this year.