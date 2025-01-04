Report: £60m attacker is keen on joining Ruben Amorim at Man United

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to make new additions to their squad in order to address the issues facing Ruben Amorim’s side.

They have already lost nine Premier League matches this season, conceded 26 goals in 19 matches and they have a goal difference of minus five at the moment.

Despite getting rid of former manager Erik ten Hag, nothing has changed at Old Trafford and Amorim has found it difficult to clean the mess at the Premier League club.

Some big, harsh decisions are needed at the club if they want to turnaround their fortunes and in order to do that, they are looking to offload, as well as sign some players.

According to iNews, Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is keen on a move to Man United and get reunited with his former manager Amorim.

The Portuguese manager managed to get the best out of Gyokeres at Sporting and they both enjoyed a successful time together.

Man United would love to sign Gyokeres but they face some challenges in order to complete the deal for the prolific attacker.

Man United cannot splash the cash in January transfer window

They are facing financial issues due to Profit and Sustainability Rules and in order to deal with that, as per the report, they have decided to offload Casemiro, Antony and Marcus Rashford on loan this winter.

This would help the club with PSR issues and lower their wage bill. Signing Gyokeres would cost them around £60 million but the Portuguese side are only willing to sell him in the summer transfer window this year.

Signing the attacker in this transfer window would prove to be difficult for the Red Devils due to lack of transfer funds at the club.

Joshua Zirkzee has already opened talks with Juventus over a move this month, as per Gianluca Di Marzio, and he could also be one of the players to get offloaded.

On the other hand, unsettled star Rashford is also someone who has arrived at the end of his time at Old Trafford and Amorim’s side have set a price tag of minimum £40m for the English attacker.