The Leeds United team applaud the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match against Oxford United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leeds will look to move him on before the transfer window closes. The 31-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the English club, and he has not found the back of the net.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT (2 January): “Patrick Bamford going out is one that they [Leeds United] want to resolve.”

It is evident that he is not good enough to start for Leeds anymore, and it would be ideal for the player to move on. He needs to join a club where he will get regular game time. A fresh start could be ideal for the 31-year-old striker, and it could help him regain his form and confidence.

The player has been linked with clubs like Wrexham, and it will be interesting to see if he is keen on a move to League One. Bamford has previously shown his quality in the Premier League and the Championship. There is no doubt that he is good enough to compete at a high level. However, he is lacking in form and confidence right now.

Perhaps a move to League One could help him re-discover his form. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Leeds need quality players

Meanwhile, Leeds are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they need to improve their squad this month. They cannot afford to hold onto their fringe players, and it would be ideal for them to cash in on the likes of Bamford and bring in someone who can help them improve.

Leeds missed out on promotion narrowly last season and they will be desperate to return to the English top flight at the end of the current campaign. It will be interesting to see if they can find a suitable destination for their players and improve the squad in January.