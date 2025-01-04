Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing the Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 27-year-old defender is in the final few months of his contract at the English club and Leicester are hoping to secure his services for a nominal price this month, as per Sky Sports. Alternatively, they could sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Walker-Peters has been a reliable performer for Southampton, and there is no doubt that he could be a useful acquisition for Leicester City as well. The Foxes have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and they need a quality addition who will help them tighten up at the back.

Walker-Peters will help them going forward as well. It remains to be seen whether the Foxes can get the deal done. Southampton have had a disastrous campaign so far, and they are the favourites to go down at the end of the season.

Walker-Peters will certainly want to compete at a high level and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He was linked with West Ham and his former club Tottenham at the start of the season.

Leicester must secure Premier League safety

Meanwhile, Leicester have not been at their best either and they are very much in the fight for survival. It will be interesting to see if they can secure safety in the Premier League this season. It could be vital to their chances of signing quality players.

Meanwhile, signing a player like Walker-Peters on a free transfer in the summer would be a masterstroke for Leicester. He has the quality and the experience to improve them and he would be an inexpensive addition as well.

It will be interesting to see if Leicester can raise their performance levels over the next few months and secure safety in the Premier League. There is no doubt that they have a quality squad and they have underperformed this season.