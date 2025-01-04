Liverpool renew interest in 2022 target now wanted by Chelsea and Man United

Liverpool flag at Anfield. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club.

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid are willing to part ways with the French international and they believe that he has not been able to establish himself as a key player for the club.

His performances have been quite inconsistent and the Spanish outfit are reportedly tired of him. The Spanish outfit are now looking to bring in a midfield controller who will replace Toni Kroos adequately.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the 24-year-old Real Madrid midfielder and they would be prepared to provide him with an exit route.

It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign the player in the coming months.

Liverpool could certainly use a quality defensive midfielder and they tried to sign Tchouameni in 2022 before he joined Real Madrid. He could form a quality partnership with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield. Apart from his ability to control the tempo of the game from the deep, he will help out defensively as well.

Chelsea and Man United keen on Tchouameni

Similarly, Chelsea need more depth in the middle of the park. Tchouameni could complete their midfield unit alongside Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they need to find a quality long-term replacement for Casemiro who has not been at his best this season. The French international could fill the void left by him.

The 24-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and a fresh start in England could be ideal for him.

It remains to be seen whether the three English clubs follow up on their interest with an offer to sign the player.