Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Salah’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, and Liverpool are looking at the Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as his potential potential replacement. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 28-year-old is on their radar and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to come forward with an offer to sign him in the coming months. Sane has played in the Premier League with Manchester City in the past and he has won the league title with them. He should be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact if he moves to Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince the Bayern Munich winger to return to English football once again. The 28-year-old is very much at the peak of his powers, and he could prove to be a quality addition. However, replacing Salah could prove to be an impossible task for Liverpool. They might need to sign multiple players to fill the void left by the Egyptian.

Salah is more than just a goalscorer for Liverpool, he is an elite creator and a hard-working player who helps out defensively as well. Liverpool might need to sign a quality winger and prolific goalscorer in order to replace the Egyptian adequately.

Sane could prove to be a useful addition

Meanwhile, Sane has proven himself at the highest level for club and country, and there is no doubt that he would help Liverpool cope with the departure of the Egyptian international. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with the German outfit in the coming months.

Liverpool will be hoping to push for major trophies in the coming seasons, and they need to replace their best players.