Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Ben Doak has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The Eagles reportedly submitted a £15 million bid to sign the 19-year-old winger, but Liverpool have rejected their offer. According to the Independent, Liverpool have now set an asking price for the talented young winger and Crystal Palace will have to pay £30 million if they want to get the deal done.

Doak is highly rated across the country and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a quality player for Crystal Palace in the long term. If they can help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons, the £30 million asking price could seem like a reasonable investment.

The player is unlikely to get ample gametime at Liverpool and leaving the club might not be a bad idea for his development. The player has impressed during his loan spell at Middlesbrough and he will be tempted to play in the Premier League more often.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are willing to come back with an improved offer for the player. They need more quality and depth in the wide areas and the 19-year-old would be a long-term investment for them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be able to recoup a significant amount of money from his departure, and they could use it to improve their squad.

Ben Doak has a bright future

The Scottish winger has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League attacker and he will look to fulfil his potential with regular gametime at Crystal Palace, if the move goes through.

If he manages to continue his development and improve in the coming seasons, he will have plenty of opportunities to join a bigger club in the near future.