Exclusive: Man City take key steps to lure 30 G/A Liverpool target to the Etihad in €70m deal

Where will Omar Marmoush end up in 2025? (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Man City are showing a strong interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush and the Premier League champions have taken key steps to make a deal happen.

The 25-year-old is experiencing the best season of his career so far as the Egyptian talent has produced 18 goals and 12 assists across 24 matches in all competitions to help his side up to third in the Bundesliga standings.

The forward is contracted with Frankfurt until 2027, but that has not stopped some of Europe’s biggest clubs from showing an interest in the player for 2025.

Liverpool have been monitoring Marmoush’s progress in Germany since the start of the 2024/25 campaign, however, it seems that Man City are now the club pushing the hardest to bring the player to the Premier League.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the Manchester club have taken important steps to get the deal during the summer as Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the 25-year-old’s displays.

Aston Villa, Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea are also following the Frankfurt star’s progress, however, the other Premier League duo are considered the favourites.

Will Omar Marmoush move to Man City in 2025?

Marmoush dreams of a move to a Premier League club in 2025, which gives the clubs above a strong chance of landing Egyptian talent over the coming months.

Eintracht Frankfurt are open to parting ways with their main man but interested parties must meet their €65m-€70m asking price. Although sources have said that a transfer could be completed for less than this number.

The Bundesliga star would be a great addition to Guardiola’s squad given his versatility and maybe what the Premier League champions need to start the revitalisation of their squad.

2025 is set to be a big year for City as the Premier League champions seek a way back to the top of the English top flight.