Report: Man United are ready to cash in on Erik ten Hag’s first signing at the club

Manchester United are ready to use the January transfer window to make changes to their squad.

They need new additions at the club in a number of positions while the underperforming players are expected to be shown the exit door at Old Trafford.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Victor Lindelof are set to be offloaded by the club in the January transfer window, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The club’s summer signing from last year Joshua Zirkzee also faces an uncertain future at the club with Juventus waiting in the wings to sign the Dutch attacker.

A position that has been a huge cause of concern for the Red Devils is the left-back position and they could make changes this month in terms of personnel in that position.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United have refused to rule out the possibility of allowing Tyrell Malacia leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Dutch defender was the first signing made by Erik ten Hag at the club and his move to Old Trafford has failed miserably.

Tyrell Malacia has struggled to settle at Man United

Like most signings from Ten Hag, Malacia has struggled at the Premier League club and fitness issues have not helped his cause.

The left-back suffered a long term injury that kept him out of action for more than a year.

Along with him, his fellow left-back Luke Shaw has consistently been out of the team due to injury issues, making it a problem for the club to field a natural left-back.

Diogo Dalot has worked as a makeshift left-back at the club but now Amorim’s side are ready to use the winter window to sign a new player in that position.

If they can manage to do that, Malacia will be allowed to leave the club and Juventus have been mentioned as his next possible destination since they are monitoring his situation at Old Trafford.

The Old Lady are looking to sign the defender on a loan deal this month but if Man United can sign an upgrade on the defender, they would prefer to let him leave in a permanent move.