(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the move away from the Italian champions, and he could be available for a fee of around £41.5 million.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Tottenham have made enquiries for the player, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official offer to sign him. He was linked with the Red Devils last year as well.

Manchester United need more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He will help Manchester United create more goalscoring opportunities and control the tempo of the game.

The Italian international has three goals and an assist to his name in all competitions and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to play for Manchester United could be an exciting one for the player. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to push for trophies in the coming seasons.

Frattesi would improve both teams

Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding and they are likely to bring in quality additions over the next few months. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Frattesi across the line.

Similarly, Tottenham need quality in the middle of the park as well. They will be hoping to push for trophies and secure Champions League qualification. They need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. Spurs have been tracking him since his Sassuolo days.

The 25-year-old is on the radar of Newcastle United as well, as the Magpies look to replace Bruno Guimaraes in the near future. It remains to be seen which of the three clubs manage to win the race for his signature.