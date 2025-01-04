Man United make transfer U-turn as problems increase for Ruben Amorim’s side

(Photo by Charlotte Tattersall, Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified their transfer targets as they look to strengthen the side under Ruben Amorim this year.

They have struggled a lot this season and their latest defeat against Newcastle United at Old Trafford showed that they have fallen far behind the best Premier League sides and they need better quality additions in the squad to change that.

The Red Devils have shortlisted their transfer targets and one of the areas they are focusing on is the midfield position.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man United are ready to let Christian Eriksen and Casemiro leave this month, which would leave a huge gap in the midfield of Amorim’s team.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United are currently not in a position to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of Manchester City in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently struggling financially and after their heavy spending in the summer transfer window, they cannot splash the cash straight away in the transfer window unless they make some sales.

Man United will have to wait to sign Ederson

The Premier League giants are looking to move for Ederson in the summer transfer window this year if he stays at Atalanta past this month.

The Brazilian midfielder would hesitate to join Man United at this stage, a side that is struggling to perform and is currently in 14th position in the league while he is challenging for the Serie A title with Atalanta.

There is no doubt that the lure of playing in the Premier League is huge and for a club like Man United who are still one of the biggest in the world but Ederson is right now one of the most important players at Atalanta and he is contributing greatly to their title charge this season.

This, along with the fact that Man United would be unable to meet Atalanta’s demands, will stop Amorim’s side from making a move in the January transfer window but they would be hoping that Man City also fail to sign him this month so that they can go after him in the summer.

Ederson has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal at Atalanta and that has put the Italian side in a strong position.

As per the report, Man United’s interest in Ederson is strong but Man City pose a threat in their pursuit to sign the central midfielder.

