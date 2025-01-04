Mikel Arteta outlines Arsenal’s transfer plans for January transfer window

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are challenging for the Premier League title for the third season in a row under the leadership of Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners lost the title to Manchester City in the last two seasons and they are second favourites to win it this time against Liverpool.

Arsenal fans were expecting a much better season from their team and since Manchester City are struggling, they were expected to be the side that takes charge of the Premier League title race.

However, at the halfway stage of the season, it has been Liverpool so far but that could change if the Gunners add quality to their squad in the January transfer window.

The North London club have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush.

The Arsenal boss has opened up on his team possibly making signings this month, claiming that they will strengthen the squad if something extraordinary is available in the market.

Arteta went on to add that the current focus of the club is on the players they have at the moment.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano reported what the Arsenal manager said on his X account.

Arteta said:

“If something extraordinary is in the market that we can afford and we think will have a real impact on the team, we have to be open for that possibility always”.

“At the moment, the focus is on what we have”.

Which position should Arsenal strengthen in January?

With Bukayo Saka suffering a serious injury and missing more than two months of action, Arsenal need to sign a new right-winger in the January transfer window.

Most of their attacks start from the right side of their team and they need someone who can replace Saka in the line up.

It will not be easy to sign someone as good as Saka but somebody who can come to the club and replace Saka in the short term.

The next couple of months will decide Arsenal’s fate this season and the decisions they make in January can prove to be the difference maker in the title race.

