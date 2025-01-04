Newcastle and Arsenal likely to be priced out of a move for 27-year-old target

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford and he might need to move on and search a regular playing time. Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with the player, but Mark Douglas from Inews claims that the two clubs are unwilling to pay a substantial amount of money for the England international because of financial restrictions.

The player has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in Saudi Arabia as well. Rashford reportedly wants to continue in European football and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta outlines Arsenal’s transfer plans for January transfer window
Arsenal linked with a move for Mohammed Kudus
Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham closely following in-demand 18-goal star
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa in contact to sign goalscoring winger for absolutely nothing

Newcastle and Arsenal need a quality attacker

Marcus Rashford warms up for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford linked with Man United exit. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Newcastle could certainly use more quality in the attack and Rashford would have been a quality acquisition for them. He could complete their attacking unit alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. However, the player is likely to cost a premium and Newcastle will be priced out of a move. They need to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and they cannot afford to spend most of their budget on the 27-year-old.

Similarly, Arsenal need attacking reinforcements as well, especially with Gabriel Jesus struggling to score goals consistently. Although Rashford has not been his best, he remains a quality player who has proven himself in the Premier League over the years. He could have been a quality acquisition for the London club.

It will be interesting to see where the striker ends up. He is at the peak of his powers, and he will want to compete at a high level and push for trophies every season. Manchester United might have to be reasonable with their demands in order for any potential move to go through.

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.