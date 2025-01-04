(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford and he might need to move on and search a regular playing time. Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with the player, but Mark Douglas from Inews claims that the two clubs are unwilling to pay a substantial amount of money for the England international because of financial restrictions.

The player has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in Saudi Arabia as well. Rashford reportedly wants to continue in European football and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Newcastle and Arsenal need a quality attacker

Newcastle could certainly use more quality in the attack and Rashford would have been a quality acquisition for them. He could complete their attacking unit alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. However, the player is likely to cost a premium and Newcastle will be priced out of a move. They need to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and they cannot afford to spend most of their budget on the 27-year-old.

Similarly, Arsenal need attacking reinforcements as well, especially with Gabriel Jesus struggling to score goals consistently. Although Rashford has not been his best, he remains a quality player who has proven himself in the Premier League over the years. He could have been a quality acquisition for the London club.

It will be interesting to see where the striker ends up. He is at the peak of his powers, and he will want to compete at a high level and push for trophies every season. Manchester United might have to be reasonable with their demands in order for any potential move to go through.