What Marcus Rashford did at Man United that forced Ruben Amorim to drop him

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been in the news recently but for all the wrong reasons.

The attacker has been dropped by manager Ruben Amorim and he has spent more time on the sidelines under the Portuguese manager than on the pitch.

Rashford has once again struggled to perform this season, having scored only four Premier League goals so far.

It looked like a change in management could revive his career at Old Trafford but that has not been the case.

The 27-year-old has been dropped by Amorim from the squad and the reason behind the Man United boss taking such drastic action has been revealed.

According to The Athletic, Rashford broke Amorim’s pre-match rule and that is why he is being punished by the Man United manager.

Before Man United’s match against Everton on December 1, Rashford was reportedly out spending the night in Manchester.

Despite the attacker scoring two goals against Everton in a 4-0 win, Amorim was informed that the player broke his pre-match rule and spent the night of Friday November 29 out in the city.

Rashford’s representatives have denied that this is the case but as per the report, the Man United boss is taking a hard stance on discipline at the club and anybody found breaking the rules set by the boss will be severely punished.

The Man United attacker’s absence has not worked well for the team or the manager, who have missed his attacking instinct.

The Red Devils have suffered recent embarrassing defeats against Newcastle, Wolves, Bournemouth and Tottenham.

Is Ruben Amorim being harsh on the Man United star?

Some people would say that the manager is overreacting on the issue but it is important for a new manager to set rules at the club and bring professionalism to the players, something that is missing at Old Trafford.

The players have not faced consequences for their poor performances or their poor attitude and Amorim is ready to change that.

In order to turnaround the fortunes of the club, it is important that the players know that they cannot get away with not following the rules and it sets a culture at the club that helps in becoming successful.

Rashford has spoken of his desire of taking on a new challenge and suggested that he is open to leaving the club.

The English attacker has been linked with a move to Barcelona and the Red Devils have already set his price tag.