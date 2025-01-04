Exclusive: Championship clubs monitoring former Man United midfielder with 12 G/A this season

Charlie Savage in action for Reading. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Reading midfielder Charlie Savage is attracting the interest of several Championship clubs with his performances this season as the 21-year-old continues to shine in League One.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Savage is on the radar of a number of clubs in the Championship with Sheffield United, Stoke City, and Norwich City monitoring him ahead of a potential move during the current transfer window.

These clubs are confident of getting a deal done for the youngster and believe Reading’s resolve can be tested before the end of January.

The Royals are enjoying a positive 2024/25 campaign and are currently pushing for a return to the Championship with Noel Hunt’s side currently sitting in the play-off positions in fifth, 10 points behind league leaders Wycombe.

With this huge prize on the line, Reading will not want to lose Savage mid-season as the midfielder has been a key player in their success, producing six goals and six assists across 26 games in all competitions.

It remains to be seen how much the Championship clubs value Savage and if they get a hint that a deal can be done in January, bids will begin to arrive at Reading’s doorstep.

Is Charlie Savage ready for the next step in his career?

Savage is the son of former Premier League football Robbie Savage and earned his football education in the academy of Man United. Like his father, the midfielder could not make the grade at Old Trafford, making just one appearance for the Red Devils’ first team in a Champions League match against Young Boys – a match on which his dad commentated.

Marcus Rashford exit could pave the way for top striker to move to Man United

That would have been the dream for the 20-year-old, however, the Welsh star opted to move down the leagues to play for Reading in 2023.

That switch has worked out for Savage as the youngster continues to go from strength to strength in League One. The midfielder is ready for the next step and a move to the Championship, but which club he does that with, remains to be seen.