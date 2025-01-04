(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has been under immense pressure in recent weeks.

The 58-year-old manager has failed to get the best out of his players and the Hammers have been quite mediocre with their performances. They are currently 13th in the league table with just six wins this season.

They have crashed to a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City earlier today, and the fans will be wondering whether the club hierarchy is prepared to pull the trigger now. There have been rumours that Lopetegui could be shown the door and the likes of Graham Potter have been linked with the West Ham job.

However, a report from the Telegraph now claims that West Ham might not be able to afford to sack the Spanish manager. They will need to raise funds in order to afford the costs of sacking Lopetegui so that they can stay in compliance with the PSR regulations.

“Given profitability and sustainability rules constraints, there would also be the cost of replacing him and his backroom staff to be factored in,” Jason Burt states.

West Ham need to act quickly

The development will come as a major worry for West Ham fans and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The Hammers clearly need to make a change as far as the manager is concerned. They will want to finish the season in a respectable position, and a new manager could help them bounce back strongly.

Lopetegui’s tactics have not been able to bring out the best in his players and a change is needed in order for the team to get their season back on track. The club hierarchy needs to act quickly if they want to avoid the wrath of the fans.