Mohamed Salah’s agent in touch with Euro giants amid reports of Liverpool exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life for Liverpool and due to his exploits, they are currently leading the Premier League and the Champions League standings.

The Reds have only lost one match this season and emerged as the favourites to win the league in Arne Slot’s first season in charge at the club, thanks largely to Salah’s brilliant form.

The Egyptian attacker is involved in 30 goals in the league already, having played just 18 matches so far.

His performances on the pitch deserve huge praise but his issues off the pitch are a huge cause of concern for the Liverpool supporters.

The attacker has entered the final six months of his contract at the club and his future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Salah has claimed, more than once, that this could be his last year at the club and he is still waiting to be offered the contract that he wants from the Merseyside club.

A report from Foot Mercato has now claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are in touch with Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas over a potential move at the end of the season.

The two parties have been in continuous discussions over a move in the summer transfer window.

Mohamed Salah is keen to extend his stay at Liverpool

The good news for Liverpool fan is that Salah wants to stay at the Premier League club and he is keen to reach an agreement with the Reds over a new deal.

With the current contract situation for the Liverpool star, the club is in a weaker position at the moment and his amazing performances this season are only putting more pressure on the Reds to keep their star player at the club.

The Liverpool squad could go through some big changes this year as Federico Chiesa could leave after his struggles at Anfield this season, while Luis Diaz has is attracting attention from Barcelona in Spain.

As far as Salah’s future at Anfied is concerned, the Reds cannot afford to lose him and keeping him is crucial to Slot’s project at the club.

He is currently the best player in the world and due to his performances, he has earned the right to demand a new contract of his choice at the Merseyside club.