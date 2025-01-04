Journalist: Liverpool player could head to La Liga soon, clubs locked in talks

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic could join Real Betis on loan this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are currently locked in advanced talks to get the deal across the line. The 20-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Red Bull Salzburg, but he has not had ample opportunities with them. The midfielder has played a total of 197 minutes of first-team football with the Austrian outfit.

It seems that Liverpool are now ready to end his loan spell with the Austrian club and send him to Spain so that he can continue his development with ample team action. He was linked with Valencia recently.

 

Real Betis need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the 20-year-old defensive midfielder could prove to be a useful acquisition. He has shown his quality at Liverpool during his cameos and he is highly rated at the club.

The Spanish midfielder has the attributes to develop into a top-class player for Liverpool in the coming seasons, and they must look to nurture him carefully.

Bajcetic is a tremendous prospect

The highly rated midfielder will certainly be excited about joining Real Betis this month. He will look to continue his development with regular gametime in his homeland. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is prepared to give him ample exposure during the second half of the season.

The 20-year-old will hope to return as a better player in the summer of 2025 and force his way into the Liverpool starting lineup. The Reds could certainly use a quality defensive midfielder and it will be interesting to see if Bajcetic can establish himself as a key player for Arne Slot.

