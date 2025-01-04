Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the capture of the Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the player will cost £12.5 million and the two clubs have already agreed on a deal. The 21-year-old will now fly in for his medical later today.

Tottenham needed to sign a quality backup goalkeeper and the Czech Republic under-21 international should prove to be a solid, long-term addition. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Tottenham in the coming seasons.

Guglielmo Vicario is currently sidelined with an injury and Fraser Forster has been quite underwhelming. In addition to that, Forster will be a free agent at the end of the season. Signing a goalkeeper was one of Tottenham’s priorities.

Antonin Kinsky could be a useful option

It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old can adapt to English football quickly. With Vicario sidelined through injury, it would not be a surprise if the player is handed first-team opportunities in the coming weeks. Kinsky will certainly hope to hit the ground running and make an instant impact.

The goalkeeper has been an impressive form this season picking up 12 clean sheets in 19 appearances. There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into a long-term asset for the club.

The reported fee seems reasonable for a player of his potential as well, and the 21-year-old will look to justify the investment in the coming seasons. The opportunity to play for Tottenham will be quite exciting for the young goalkeeper and the North London club could play a key role in his development. They have done well to nurture talented young players in recent years and they could help the Czech goalkeeper fulfil his tremendous potential.