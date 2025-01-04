Exclusive: Tottenham join Man City in race for €20m Ligue 1 star as Postecoglou looks to fix key area

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is interested in Abdukodir Khusanov. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The backline of Tottenham has been ravaged by injuries during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign and Ange Postecoglou will look to fix this issue in January with the potential signing of Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov.

The Australian coach has been without his starting central defenders, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, over the last few weeks and it has played a big role in Spurs’ recent run of poor form.

Khusanov is a player Tottenham like as the 20-year-old is young and has plenty of room to develop once the North London club’s two main central defenders return to full fitness.

Lens have set a price tag of around €15m-€20m for Khusanov during the current transfer window and there are several clubs in the Premier League interested in the Uzbekistan international.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Man City have enquired about the centre-back and plan to meet again soon over the transfer. The Premier League champions could make an opening bid of €10m for Khusanov as Pep Guardiola looks to revitalise his squad in 2025.

In addition to this, Marseille, PSG, and Newcastle United are also showing interest in the Lens star; with the Magpies interested in bringing the 20-year-old to St James’ Park in January to aid their push for Champions League football – with Kusanov reportedly interested.

Wolves are believed to be in the lead of the race for Khusanov, as the Midlands outfit have already started negotiations with Lens regarding the transfer. They are willing to spend a significant amount of money to bring the Ligue 1 star to Molineux as Vitor Pereira looks to strengthen his defence.

Who is Tottenham target Abdukodir Khusanov?

Khusanov has been with Lens since the summer of 2023 after completing a move from Football Club Energetik-BGU.

The centre-back has become a key part of the French club’s success as the 20-year-old has gone on to play 31 times in the first team, 16 of which have come during the current campaign. The centre-back is viewed around Europe as a top talent, hence why so many clubs are showing an interest in the Uzbekistan international.

The defender is contracted at Lens until 2027 and although a fee of €15m-€20m could secure a deal for Khusanov, it remains to be seen what the majority of the interested parties are willing to offer.