West Ham make move to sign 120k-a-week Arsenal star

Just like the summer transfer window, West Ham United are expected to be active in the January transfer window to make changes to their squad.

They are currently struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table and most of their summer signings have failed to make an impact at the club.

In order to turnaround the season for the Hammers, manager Julen Lopetegui is ready to make moves in the winter transfer window and he has already identified his targets.

Despite signing the likes of Max Kilman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo in the summer, the Hammers are keen on adding more defenders to their squad.

One of the players they are targeting this month is Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, who is expected to leave the Gunners soon.

A report from TBR Football has claimed that West Ham have expressed interest in Tierney.

The Hammers have made an inquiry regarding the Arsenal outcast, but the Scottish international has made it clear that he prefers a move back to Celtic.

Tierney is reportedly in pre-contract discussions with Celtic, as his current contract with Arsenal expires at the end of this season.

The Arsenal defender has snubbed a move to West Ham

Since his £25 million move from Celtic to Arsenal in August 2019, Tierney has had a mixed experience.

While he impressed during his first season at the club, he has struggled with fitness issues for much of his time at the North London club.

The defender was sent on loan to Real Sociedad where he regained his form and fitness and now that could earn him a move away from Arsenal back to his former club Celtic.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal with manager Mikel Arteta now favouring the likes of Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori.

West Ham could provide Tierney the opportunity to stay in the Premier League but he has made up his mind to return back to his home country.

