Manchester United star makes surprise decision just ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has apparently deactivated his X/Twitter account ahead of today’s big game against Liverpool.

It’s not entirely clear why Garnacho has taken this decision, but it’s now being widely shared by various United fan accounts on the social media site.

See below for some of the screen grabs of Garnacho’s page, showing that it can no longer be accessed…

Garnacho has mostly been a key player for United in recent years, establishing himself as a talented young player, though he’s not always been the most consistent.

As well as that, the Argentine’s attitude has occasionally been questioned, and it perhaps seems he’s now sick of hearing the criticism on social media.

Alejandro Garnacho’s deleted X account – what does it mean for Manchester United?

Alejandro Garnacho at foggy Molineux
Alejandro Garnacho at foggy Molineux (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Garnacho might do well to shut out the noise like this and focus on his football, so it might be seen as a good sign that he’s taken this step to spend less time looking at comments online.

Still, the 20-year-old might also be showing that he’s simply not happy with United and their fans, which perhaps paints less of an optimistic picture.

Either way, it’s perhaps another example of the kind of headlines United don’t want ahead of such a big game.

It’s been a difficult season for the Red Devils, and Liverpool will be the favourites to win big this afternoon, perhaps in something close to a repeat of their 7-0 win at Anfield a couple of seasons ago.

Garnacho is one of the players who’s been below-par for much of this season, and he’ll surely know that doing something like this will not exactly paint the picture of a happy and settled squad.

