Alexander Isak celebrates scoring during Newcastle's win against Tottenham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly making Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak a “key target” for the summer transfer window.

The Sweden international has been on fire for Newcastle again this season as he continues to establish his reputation as one of the top attacking players in Europe, as well as one of the biggest talents in the Premier League as a whole.

Arsenal look like they’re missing a genuinely world class all-rounder up front, with uncertainty over Kai Havertz’s best position in the long run, while an alternative is needed to prevent Mikel Arteta and co. remaining too overly reliant on Bukayo Saka.

According to Football Insider, Isak is now emerging as Arsenal’s top priority, though a deal will probably have to wait until the summer.

Alexander Isak could cost Arsenal a club-record transfer fee

The report from Football Insider adds that Newcastle value Isak at around £150m, which would mean Arsenal smashing their previous transfer record.

As reported by BBC Sport at the time, Declan Rice joined for a club-record £100m in the summer of 2023, and the former West Ham man has proven a superb investment.

Isak also looks like he’d surely be worth every penny if Arsenal did splash out on his signature, though of course £150m simply may not be realistic for the Gunners in this era of Financial Fair Play.

Newcastle won’t want to sell Isak, with the 25-year-old proving to be a crucial player for Eddie Howe’s side once again this season as they look like establishing themselves as serious top four contenders.

It would take a major rebuilding job by Newcastle to recover from Isak’s departure, and it would also be a major blow for them to see him at one of their Premier League rivals.

That means a huge asking price is surely reasonable from their perspective, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to go anywhere close to that figure.