Arsenal have seen an opening bid rejected for Botafogo star Igor Jesus, according to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte.

The Gunners are said to be in the market for a stop-gap solution to their attack amid an injury crisis, with key forward Bukayo Saka sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained against Crystal Palace last week. The situation has been further complicated by Raheem Sterling’s knee problem.

They have been linked with several attackers including Wolves star Matheus Cunha, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

While the likes of Isak may not be available before the end of the season, the club has made a move to get an immediate reinforcement.

Arsenal see first offer for Igor Jesus rejected

As per the Brazilian outlet, Arsenal had a loan offer rejected for the 23-year-old who has scored 8 goals and assisted another 5 in 31 games this season, continuing his form from Shabab Al-Ahli where he scored 43 goals and assisted 20 across all competitions. (Transfermarkt)

As per the report, the club are not willing to loan him out but will be open to a permanent sale. He has a €100million in his contract, but €20m could be enough to land him this month.

Meanwhile a report from TEAMtalk claims that the Gunners are among the clubs showing interest in signing Brighton’s Evan Ferguson on loan as well but any loan deal will come with an option/obligation to sign permanently.

However, they will face stiff competition for Ferguson, with several other Premier League clubs keen on signing him.

While Isak remains the dream target, a move this month is impossible. But they might need to bolster their attack if they want to continue give Liverpool a run for the title.

The weekend’s results saw both Arsenal and Liverpool draw their respective games, keeping the current gap between them to 6 points. While Liverpool have a game in hand, there is still a long way to go and the title still not out of Arteta’s reach.