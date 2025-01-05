Aston Villa suffer blow in their pursuit of South American defender

Aston Villa are looking to improve their defensive unit and they have identified Wesley Franca as a target.

The Flamengo defender has impressed with his performances for the Brazilian club and Aston Villa submitted an offer of around €15 million earlier this week. As per Vene Casagrande , Flamengo have turned down the offer, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa come forward with an improved offer to sign the player.

The 21-year-old right-back could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the West Midlands club. It will not only help them improve defensively, he could add a new dimension to their attack going forward.

The Brazilian is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Unai Emery.

Wesley could be a useful addition

Wesley of Flamengo competes for the ball
Wesley of Flamengo. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Aston Villa need an upgrade on players like Matty Cash, and the Brazilian would be a superb option for them. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Flamengo. Meanwhile, Cash has been linked with an exit in recent months.

The Brazilian outfit are unlikely to let the player leave for cheap and Aston Villa might have to pay a substantial amount of money to get the deal done. Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for the 21-year-old defender, and he will look to test himself at the highest level. He has the technical attributes to do well in English football, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Aston Villa if the move goes through.

Aston Villa will be hoping to secure European qualification this season and they need to improve their squad. Signing quality players in January will certainly help them finish the season strongly.

