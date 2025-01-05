(Photo by Ian Kington / AFP)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen.

According to a report from Fichajes, the West Midlands club have submitted an offer of around €16 million for the 25-year-old Netherlands international, but the German club have turned it down.

The report states that an improved offer could come in over the next few days. The player has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in the past.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can secure an agreement with the German club regarding the winger. He has five goals and an assist to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Premier League side.

Aston Villa need more quality and depth in their attacking unit and the 25-year-old will certainly help them improve going forward. Naturally he is a right-sided winger, but he is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. His versatility will be a bonus for the West Midlands club.

Donyell Malen could fancy Aston Villa move

Aston Villa have a talented squad and an exciting project. The Dutchman will want to be a part of that. They have a quality manager like Unai Emery as well. The West Midlands club are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they will be hoping to secure European qualification for the next season. They are likely to be an attractive destination for players.

The former Arsenal academy graduate has shown his quality in the Bundesliga, and he will look to showcase his worth in the Premier League now. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do in English football and it remains to be seen whether he can secure a move to Villa Park in the next few days.